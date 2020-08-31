More custodians hired, cleaning equipment purchased for Central Okanagan schools

Photo: Contributed SD 23 has acquired 50 electrostatic handheld sprayers to help keep classrooms clean

The Central Okanagan School District has purchased some new gadgets and hired new custodians to help keep schools clean when they reopen next week.

SD 23 has acquired 50 electrostatic sprayers and 40 handheld foggers to help staff with disinfecting the classrooms and other spaces at each school, according to a report going before the school board.

Forty portable hand washing stations will also be distributed throughout the region that will supplement the increased demand of hand washing.

“Ten new custodial staff members have recently been hired and our department is anticipating an additional ten to fifteen new custodial staff members to be added to the team in late September,” the board report states, adding the schools saw a top-to-bottom deep clean this summer.

The school district’s custodians will maintain regular cleaning and sanitizing during day and evening shifts while some of the new staff will be deployed to disinfect touch points between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The Central Okanagan School District will be holding a special board meeting on Sept. 2 to discuss its reopening plan. The plan revolves around physical distancing, masks in common areas like halls, increased cleaning and keeping students in distinct learning groups.

Notably, SD23's protocol says if a case of COVID-19 is detected in staff or a student, the school will work with health authorities to determine next steps, but a notification to parents is not automatic.

“Schools should not provide notification to staff or students’ families if a staff member or student becomes ill at home or at school, including if they display symptoms of COVID-19, unless directed to by public health,” SD 23’s plan states.

