162114
161715
Kelowna  

More custodians hired, cleaning equipment purchased for Central Okanagan schools

New cleaning gear at school

- | Story: 309393

The Central Okanagan School District has purchased some new gadgets and hired new custodians to help keep schools clean when they reopen next week.

SD 23 has acquired 50 electrostatic sprayers and 40 handheld foggers to help staff with disinfecting the classrooms and other spaces at each school, according to a report going before the school board.

Forty portable hand washing stations will also be distributed throughout the region that will supplement the increased demand of hand washing.

“Ten new custodial staff members have recently been hired and our department is anticipating an additional ten to fifteen new custodial staff members to be added to the team in late September,” the board report states, adding the schools saw a top-to-bottom deep clean this summer.

The school district’s custodians will maintain regular cleaning and sanitizing during day and evening shifts while some of the new staff will be deployed to disinfect touch points between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

The Central Okanagan School District will be holding a special board meeting on Sept. 2 to discuss its reopening plan. The plan revolves around physical distancing, masks in common areas like halls, increased cleaning and keeping students in distinct learning groups. 

Notably, SD23's protocol says if a case of COVID-19 is detected in staff or a student, the school will work with health authorities to determine next steps, but a notification to parents is not automatic.

“Schools should not provide notification to staff or students’ families if a staff member or student becomes ill at home or at school, including if they display symptoms of COVID-19, unless directed to by public health,” SD 23’s plan states.

The full plan can be read here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160125
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
160141


160198


Real Estate
4244227
4197 Gallaghers Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$890,000
more details
160836


159597


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lucy
Lucy Kelowna SPCA >


160197


158284


Motivational Monday- August 31, 2020

Galleries
Need some motivation? We got it!
Motivational Monday- August 31, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Lady Gaga rules MTV Video Music Awards
Music
Lady Gaga was crowned the big winner at the 2020 MTV Video Music...
Worth It – Doug The Pug
Must Watch
Ridiculous racoon yawning on the awning
Must Watch
This guy looks very relaxed.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157344
161715