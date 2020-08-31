Tourism buzzing in Kelowna despite residents not wanting tourists

Photo: Contributed

The number of visitors to Kelowna was up in July despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears B.C. residents as a whole would prefer it if visitors stayed away for the time being.

A poll conducted by Destination Canada on Aug. 18 found that fewer British Columbians would welcome visitors from nearby communities, from other parts of B.C., from other provinces and from the United States than they did the week before.

Just more than half of the survey’s respondents (51%) would welcome visitors from nearby communities, which represented a 5% decrease from the week before. Fewer than 50% were OK with visitors to their communities in all other categories:

• 46% of B.C. residents would welcome visitors from other parts of B.C., a decrease of 7% from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18

• 26% of B.C. residents would welcome visitors from other parts of Canada, a decrease of 4%

• 8% of B.C. residents would welcome visitors from the United States, a decrease of 4%18

• 9% of B.C. residents would welcome visitors from other countries, which remained unchanged

Meanwhile, most British Columbians do not want their communities to be advertised as destinations during the COVID-19 pandemic. That concern increased significantly between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18:

• 37% of B.C. residents would feel happy to see their community promoted as a destination to other nearby communities, a decrease of 5%

• 32% of B.C. residents would feel happy to see their community promoted as a destination to other parts of B.C., a decrease of 7%

• 21% of B.C. residents would feel happy to see their community promoted as a destination to other parts of Canada, which remained unchanged

• 8% of B.C. residents would feel happy to see their community promoted as a destination to the United States, a decrease of 7%

• 7% of B.C. residents would feel happy to see their community promoted as a destination to other countries, a decrease of 3%

Those in the Thompson Okanagan region are not getting their wish, as the area produced a 2% increase in visitation compared to B.C. during the week of Aug. 17 to 23. It also had a 2% increase in visitation from the week before.

Overall, however, the Thompson Okanagan region reported a 25% decrease in overnight visitors for July and August (as of Aug. 23) when compared to last year.

That trend fits in with Kelowna’s numbers as well, as the number of overnight stays in July decreased despite the uptick in visitors.