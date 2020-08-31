159194
Kelowna  

Victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Kelowna remembered

Crash victim remembered

The woman who died in a motorcycle crash last week in Kelowna has been identified by friends as a local teaching assistant and WestJet employee. 

Erin Lewis, 32, was riding a motorcycle on Highway 33 on August 26 that collided with an oncoming pickup truck, dying on impact. 

“She was the most energetic, full of life and kind hearted person; she would always volunteer to help anyone who needed a hand,” said one of Lewis's friends in an email to Castanet. “Condolences are pouring in and she will be greatly missed in the community.”

Lewis was a teaching assistant for SD 23 and worked with children with disabilities and would have been working at KSS this September. 

“She loved her students and would always go the extra mile for them,” her friend said. “She was also a WestJet employee at YLW and was beloved by so many people in town.”

Since the crash, Castanet has heard widely conflicting witness accounts of the incident and what vehicle may have crossed the centre line of Highway 33.

Noting that "witness accounts can vary widely in situations like this," BC RCMP Traffic Services said Monday their investigation has concluded no charges will come as a result of the crash, which saw three motorcyclists depart the brake check in Black Mountain.

Police say one of them swung wide and hit an oncoming pickup truck. Human error, road surface conditions (as the highway lacked consistent lines where the crash occurred) and the low-hanging sun at dusk have all been deemed causal factors in the crash.

