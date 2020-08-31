Body of Kelowna man reported missing on Aug. 25 has been found

Photo: RCMP

The body of a Kelowna man reported missing on Aug. 25 has been found.

Kelowna RCMP say this morning that the body was found on Friday.

While police did not release the identity of the deceased, 80-year-old Ronald 'Turk' Turchinsky was the only person reported missing on that date in Kelowna.

He was last seen Aug. 24 in the Vernon area.

"The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to his death.

No other details were released.