Kelowna  

RCMP have blocked off road near McCulloch Station Pub

Police block street near pub

Sarita Patel & Laura Brookes - | Story: 309312

RCMP have blocked off an east Kelowna road as part of a police investigation Sunday afternoon. 

McCulloch Road near the intersection of K.L.O. Road and East Kelowna Road has been blocked by police, who have multiple vehicles stationed in the area and have also set up road cones. 

At this time anyone travelling on K.L.O. or East Kelowna Road towards the intersection where the McCulloch Station Pub is located cannot continue onto McCulloch Road. 

An employee at the nearby McCulloch Station Pub confirmed the police presence has no relation to the pub itself.

Police are actively diverting traffic and asking motorists to avoid McCulloch Road.

At this stage it is unclear why the area has been blocked off to the public or at what time the road will reopen for motorists.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

