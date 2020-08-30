RCMP blocked off road near McCulloch Station Pub Sunday afternoon

Photo: Sarita Patel

UPDATED: 7:40 p.m.

Police have confirmed the closure of McCulloch Road on Sunday afternoon was related to a shooting that has left one person dead and another injured.

At about 12 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to Kelowna General Hospital for an undisclosed incident.

It was later revealed an individual suffering a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital with a deceased man in his car.

Just after 2 p.m. police closed McCulloch Road near the intersection of K.L.O. Road and East Kelowna Road and were searching the area.

Police on scene told Castanet they were not able to comment on the situation or provide any further information, but have now confirmed the two incidents were connected.

“The victim has indicated that the shooting occurred in the McCulloch area and officers are canvassing the area searching for evidence,” states Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

“The investigation is still in it’s early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the shooting to speak with police immediately.

To contact Kelowna RCMP, call 250-762-3300. To report information anonymously, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.

ORIGINAL: 2:20 p.m.

RCMP have blocked off an east Kelowna road as part of a police investigation Sunday afternoon.

McCulloch Road near the intersection of K.L.O. Road and East Kelowna Road has been blocked by police, who have multiple vehicles stationed in the area and have also set up road cones.

At this time anyone travelling on K.L.O. or East Kelowna Road towards the intersection where the McCulloch Station Pub is located cannot continue onto McCulloch Road.

An employee at the nearby McCulloch Station Pub confirmed the police presence has no relation to the pub itself.

Police are actively diverting traffic and asking motorists to avoid McCulloch Road.

At this stage it is unclear why the area has been blocked off to the public or at what time the road will reopen for motorists.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP and will update this story as more information becomes available.