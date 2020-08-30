Wounded man arrives at Kelowna hospital with dead man in car

Photo: Adrienne RCMP officer securing a vehicle at KGH Sunday afternoon

UPDATE 6:35 p.m.

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Kelowna.

RCMP say they were called to Kelowna General Hospital at noon after a man showed up at the emergency department with a gunshot wound and a dead man inside his vehicle.

The first man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, say police.

“The victim has indicated that the shooting occurred in the McCulloch area and officers are canvassing the area searching for evidence,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

Photos sent to Castanet show officers securing a grey Mercedes sedan outside the hospital.

No further information is being released at this time, say police, but anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the shooting is urged to come forward.

UPDATE: 12:36 p.m.

RCMP at the scene have said no one inside or outside the building is at risk and the situation is under control.

ORIGINAL: 12:26 p.m.

Castanet is on the scene at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) where there's a heavy police presence this afternoon (Sunday, Aug. 30).

At least seven RCMP vehicles are at the hospital including one unmarked vehicle. Multiple RCMP officers are at the front door of the KGH emergency room entrance located on Royal Avenue.

Police have taped off the emergency department drop-off lane.

No word on what's happening inside yet.

Castanet will update the story once more information becomes available.