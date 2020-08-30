161795
Kelowna  

Heavy police presence at Kelowna hospital

RCMP presence at KGH

Sarita Patel

UPDATE: 12:36 p.m.

RCMP at the scene have said no one inside or outside the building is at risk and the situation is under control.

ORIGINAL: 12:26 p.m.

Castanet is on the scene at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) where there's a heavy police presence this afternoon (Sunday, Aug. 30).

At least seven RCMP vehicles are at the hospital including one unmarked vehicle. Multiple RCMP officers are at the front door of the KGH emergency room entrance located on Royal Avenue.

Police have taped off the emergency department drop-off lane.

No word on what's happening inside yet.

Castanet will update the story once more information becomes available.

