Abbotsford police require further criminal investigation into Const. Lacey Browning's actions against Mona Wang

It appears the Abbotsford Police Department was not entirely satisfied with the Kelowna RCMP's criminal investigation into Const. Lacey Browning's treatment of Mona Wang earlier this year.

The case received national attention after Castanet published surveillance footage of Const. Browning's wellness check on the young UBC Okanagan student in January, which showed the officer drag Wang down an apartment hallway, before stepping on her head in the lobby.

Wang's boyfriend had called 911, over concerns about Wang's mental health at the time, and she had not been accused of any crime.

Following public outcry over the video, Const. Browning was placed on desk duty, and the Kelowna RCMP began a criminal investigation into her actions.

Last month, Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the RCMP E Division said the Kelowna RCMP had finished their investigation, and the results had been sent to the Abbotsford Police Department for an external review.

“If there are no other investigative requirements, the materials will then be sent to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment,” Staff. Sgt. Shoihet said at the time.

But on Friday, Staff Sgt Shoihet said the Abbotsford Police Department found more investigation was required.

“The matter has been reviewed and returned to the RCMP with further investigation required,” she said. “We are conducting the necessary follow-up, I have no diary date with respect to when this will be completed.”

The Abbotsford Police Department directed all inquiries to the RCMP E-Division Communications Unit. It's unclear what the further investigation entails.

An internal RCMP code of conduct review of Const. Browning's actions is also underway, but the status of the review is not known at this time.

An online petition calling for the firing and charging of Const. Browning has reached more than 384,000 signatures.

Wang filed a civil suit against Const. Browning back in March, while a second woman has since filed a suit against the officer for an unrelated incident.