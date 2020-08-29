Pallet fire in Kelowna's North End spreads to nearby building

Photo: Melisa Selimovic

UPDATE: 2:35 p.m.

It appears fire crews have successfully extinguished the fire that spread to a building in Kelowna's North End Saturday afternoon.

Several fire trucks have now left the area, and the remaining firefighters are mopping up the scene.

The cause of the fire, or extent of the damage, is still unknown. Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.

ORIGINAL: 1:45 p.m.

Kelowna fire crews rushed to Baillie Avenue in Kelowna's North End Saturday afternoon, after a fire among a stack of pallets spread to a nearby building.

The fire was first reported at about 1 p.m., in an alley behind Jackknife Brewing, and the large flames could be seen reaching well above the nearby buildings.

Dozens of firefighters quickly arrived on the scene, and put out the fire, but not before the blaze spread to a nearby building.

Firefighters broke down the door to the old Tree Brewing building, from Richter Street, to extinguish the fire from inside. The extent of the damage to the building is unclear.

At this time, it's unknown how the fire was started.

Crews remain on scene, working to completely extinguish the fire.