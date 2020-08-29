162114
161837
Kelowna  

Kelowna fire crews extinguished two hours fires in 12 hours

Two house fires in 12 hours

- | Story: 309262

A Kelowna man suffered minor burns during a house fire that was started by cooking Saturday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., fire crews were called to the 200 block of Hardie Road.

“Upon arrival, fire was visible from the second story of a two-story residential structure,” said Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Jarret Dais.

Sixteen firefighters worked to quickly put out the fire, and all residents of the home managed to escape.

While the homeowner attempted to put out the blaze before crews arrived, he suffered minor burns, and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The interior of the home was heavily damaged by smoke.

The house fire comes after crews extinguished a separate fire less than 12 hours prior, off Springfield Road. That fire was sparked at 6:20 p.m. Friday on Parkview Crescent.

The fire was contained to an attached garage of the home, but the interior of the home was also damaged by smoke.

Again, all residents of the home escaped the fire, and crews were able to rescue a family pet and reunite it with the family.

