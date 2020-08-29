Two Kelowna residents are running a marathon to raise funds and awareness for mental health

Two Kelowna residents have teamed up to run a self-organized marathon in an effort to raise funds and awareness for mental health.

Jeremy West and Karlee Appel are participating in Miles for Mental Health, an initiative started by students at UBC in Vancouver called Drop the Puck Official. It is focused on ending the stigma surrounding mental illnesses while raising money for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

"The reason that this aligns with me so much is, I run because it's good for my mental health and always have. Anytime I'm feeling stressed or just feeling down, I go for a run and I feel better," says West, adding this is the first time he would be participating in a marathon.

West owns and operates 6AM WorkShirts, a sweat-wicking dress shirt company in Kelowna and says being an entrepreneur has its highs and lows. Meditation, yoga and running are all the outlets he uses to improve his mental health.

For Appel, participating in this initiative was something she knew she had to do.

"In 2018 I was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder and there was a huge stigma surrounding it. I was in denial about the disorder and I didn't understand how crucial it was to address mental health and work towards ending the stigma to raise awareness. To create an acceptance around it, to recover and get better and I think everyone deserves a voice with mental health and unfortunately it is suppressed due to the stigma," she says.

The pair plans on running 42 kilometres through downtown Kelowna at 6 a.m. on Sept. 1. So far, they have raised more than $3,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Since the pair has started raising funds for mental health, they have had a lot of positive feedback from the community and have connected with other people who have spoken openly about their mental health and struggles.

"I know that getting out of your comfort zone is scary and thats really what you need to do," says West. "Karlee opening up about her mental health, I view it as such strength. A lot of people would see that as being too vulnerable and might be scared of it, but I think we need to start seeing it as strength, not a weakness."

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Miles for Mental Health. The initiative has raised more than $6,000.