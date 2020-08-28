Daily Courier, Penticton Herald will be printed in Vancouver starting Monday

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald will be printed out of Kelowna for the final time tonight, before printing is outsourced.

Beginning Monday, the two remaining Okanagan dailies will be printed by Kodiak Press in Vancouver.

The Daily Courier has been printed in Kelowna for 115 years.

Brian Gibson, president of Unifor Local 2000, the union which represents workers at both papers, says the closure of the press will mean the loss of about 26 jobs.

"It's sad, because our members have been printing it for years, and years, and years and their legacy as printers in the market," said Gibson.

"That's kind of upsetting, but I guess understandable with COVID and financial and everything else that's happening. It was one of the last few papers that were still printing their own paper - a lot of them almost everywhere in B.C. are contracting out the printing to somewhere else."

Gibson says most papers across the province are now being printed in Vancouver or Vancouver Island.

Moving printing to a Vancouver company also means deadlines for the Courier and Herald will have to be moved up to about 6 p.m. from the traditional 9 or 10 p.m.

"The most affected product will probably be sports updates because the games are usually in the evening," he said.

"It will affect what people are looking for in the paper for sure.

"But, like I said, they had to make a decision to do it."

The move was made necessary after owners of the paper sold the building earlier in the year to UBC Okanagan.

The paper must leave its current location on Doyle Avenue by the end of September. moving the press was not an option.

Sources indicate the Courier will relocate to offices on Leckie sometime late next month.

Meantime, Gibson says editorial, advertising and creative staff temporarily laid off in April, fallout from the pandemic, will likely find those layoffs permanent.

Gibson says the union has filed a grievance, saying there is no language in the current contract concerning layoffs.

And, while the matter has not yet been resolved, he believes the employees will not be coming back.