162114
Kelowna  

Troika wants to build more than 300 homes in McCurdy Road hills

Hillside project in works

- | Story: 309190

Troika Management Corporation has submitted its plans for a major residential development on McCurdy Road that could also have a major impact on the city’s transportation system.

Terreno Hillside Community would consist of 266 condominiums and 43 townhomes if it were to come to fruition. Troika submitted rezoning and official community plan amendments to Kelowna city council earlier this month.

The development, which would be weaved into the hillside north of Highway 97, would also include the extension of McCurdy Road to connect to Mt. Baldy Drive. According to Troika, that has been identified by city staff as a key component of the city’s master transportation plan and would help ease traffic congestion on Highway 97 by providing an alternate route to Dilworth and Glenmore.

Terreno Hillside Community would feature 309 homes with one, two or three bedrooms.

“Our current development plans make a tremendous effort to minimize the impact to the environment by dedicating majority of the property to parkland,” Troika development vice-president Rich Threlfell wrote in his company’s submission letter to city council. “It also leaves open space for hiking trails and outlines a Mill Creek restoration and protection plan.

“We have made extensive consideration for the steep slopes and hillside scaring by creating architecture that protects the surrounding nature and complements the surrounding developments. The architecture is both modern and simple, providing an aesthetic that seamlessly blends into the surroundings.

“Troika has taken extensive care to ensure we utilize the development nodes to eliminate a development sprawl.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

161814
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310


160198


Real Estate
4231321
#103-3155 Reimche Rd
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$499,500
more details
158432


161313


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Oreo
Oreo Kelowna SPCA >


153561


158284


Bad days happen

Galleries
Fails to make your day better.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries
Sam Smith goes public with new man
Showbiz
British soul star Sam Smith has embarked on a new relationship...
Girl gets head stuck in basket
Must Watch
Babies riding Roombas
Must Watch
Get ready folks, here comes the ultimate roomba rodeo show...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160498
158535