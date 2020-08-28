159194
161728
Kelowna  

Rutland garage fire doused by Kelowna firefighters Thursday night

Garage fire doused

- | Story: 309164

Kelowna firefighters doused a garage fire Thursday night in Rutland.

At 9:48 p.m., Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a garage on the 300 block of Patterson Road.

Crews performed an offensive attack on the detached garage and quickly extinguished the fire, says Platoon Capt. Dennis Miller.

Three engines, a command unit, rescue truck, and 15 personnel fought the fire, along with assistance from RCMP, and paramedics.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Investigators are expected to return to the scene today.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
160141


160198


Real Estate
4254501
2090 Chilcotin Cres.
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$899,900
more details
161384


160189


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Oreo
Oreo Kelowna SPCA >


153561


159758


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kate Winslet can hold her breath for seven minutes thanks to Avatar diving training
Showbiz
Kate Winslet has a new skill to add to her resume – she can...
Golf Memes
Galleries
Golf memes that are all too relatable.
A new way to put on sandals
Must Watch
Girl does backflip to put slides on her feet.  


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158910
159505