Rutland garage fire doused by Kelowna firefighters Thursday night

File photo

Kelowna firefighters doused a garage fire Thursday night in Rutland.

At 9:48 p.m., Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a garage on the 300 block of Patterson Road.

Crews performed an offensive attack on the detached garage and quickly extinguished the fire, says Platoon Capt. Dennis Miller.

Three engines, a command unit, rescue truck, and 15 personnel fought the fire, along with assistance from RCMP, and paramedics.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Investigators are expected to return to the scene today.