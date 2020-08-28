Four-year jail sentence for January bank robbery in Kelowna

Photo: Nicholas Johansen RCMP officers track a GPS tracker following a robbery at the Downtown Kelowna TD Bank in January.

A Kelowna man has more than three years of jail time left to serve after he was sentenced Thursday for robbing a Downtown Kelowna bank in January.

Jason Miles, 48, was arrested on Jan, 29, 2020, after the TD Bank on Ellis Street was robbed by a masked man, who, just before 1 p.m., presented the teller with a note:

“This is a robbery. Do not attempt to hit alarm. I have a gun and I will use it,” the note read.

The man made off with $200 in cash, plus “decoy cash” that contained a GPS tracker.

Surveillance footage showed the man immediately change out of his clothes in a nearby parking garage, into a black tracksuit and dispose of the GPS tracker near Picture Perfect & Perpetual Blooms on Lawrence Avenue.

RCMP officers flooded the downtown core, and several officers attended the nearby Cornerstone shelter on Leon Avenue, looking for anyone who matched the bank robber's description. The officers noted one man at the shelter who was “overly friendly with police,” and when they later saw a printout of the suspect from the surveillance footage, they recognized the man from the shelter.

They returned and apprehended the man, who turned out to be Miles. Before they even told him what he was being arrested for, Miles said, “I didn't rob any bank.”

Since his arrest, Miles maintained he doesn't remember committing the robbery, and says he was in a state of psychosis due to his use of crack cocaine, but the Crown noted the robbery appeared well planned and premeditated. Despite claiming a lack of memory, Miles accepted responsibility for the robbery and pleaded guilty last March.

Miles has a 30-year criminal history, dating back to 1990, that includes a number of violent offences, including robbery, sexual assault, break and entering and and assault with a weapon. He's been diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome, bipolar disorder and depression, and he's struggled with addiction issues since he was a young teenager.

The Crown had sought a total sentence of five years in jail – four years for the robbery and one year for committing the robbery with a mask. Miles' defence meanwhile asked for a sentence of just under three years, which would leave him with a sentence of less than two years once he received enhanced credit for 317 days of presentece custody. Those jailed for less than two years are eligible for periods of probation following jail, while those serving federal sentences are not.

Miles' lawyer had argued that a period of probation would help Miles with his addiction and mental health struggles.

Noting the traumatic impact the threat of a firearm had on the bank employees and Miles' long criminal history, Judge Lisa Wyatt sentenced him to a four-year sentence. While she went along with the Crown's sentencing position of four years for the robbery and one year for using a mask, she ordered the sentences be served concurrently, at the same time.

With the 317 days of enhanced presentence custody, at 1.5 times actual days, Miles has three years and two months left to serve. He'll be eligible for parole in just over a year's time.