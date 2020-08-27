161795
Kelowna  

Carmi Creek wildfire, near Beaverdell, declared under control

Wildfire now 'under control'

A wildfire near Beaverdell is officially “under control,” after it grew to about 55 hectares in size.

The Carmi Creek wildfire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 18, northwest of Beaverdell, the same day the nearby Solomon Mountain fire was sparked.

Last weekend, the BC Wildfire declared the Carmi Creek fire was “held,” meaning it wasn't expected to spread any larger.

Thursday night, the fire has officially been declared under control, and heavy equipment that's been used to contain the fire has been removed from the site. Some crews will remain on scene to extinguish the remaining hot spots,

“Effective today, BC Wildfire Service has rescinded the area restrictions that were in the place in the Carmi area,” the BC Wildfire Service posted to social media. “BC Wildfire Service thanks residents of the Carmi area for following the restriction and allowing personnel to work safely and effectively.”

The nearby Solomon Mountain fire, also sparked by lightning, was deemed under control on Aug. 20. To the west, the much larger Christie Mountain fire, which destroyed one home south of Penticton earlier this month, was declared held on Tuesday.

