Local frustrated with customer service treatment from Flair Airlines

A Kelowna man is voicing his frustration over the treatment he says he received from Flair Airlines, after having trouble with multiple flight delays and cancellations this month.

Jason Munro's wife and daughter travelled to Winnipeg from Kelowna for a visit in mid-August, only to find themselves stranded in Winnipeg on the night of their return.

"The day it was time to come home, they drove to the airport, got an email saying flight’s delayed, a second email flight’s delayed, a third email flight’s delayed, got a fourth email - flight’s cancelled," Munro said.

"People at the airline suggested we should go book something with WestJet and they would get compensated for it, so they went and got the last flight with WestJet."

After being offered no compensation for the inconvenience, and a ticket for a Flair flight three days later, his wife and daughter spent an additional $1,200 to get themselves onto the last WestJet flight of the day.

In email correspondence, Munro requested Flair pay the $125 inconvenience fee set out as a requirement by the Canadian Transport Agency for small airlines who cancel flights for reasons within its control.

A Flair customer service representative responded to Munro, saying that according to the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, the airline is not obligated to pay any extra compensation, as the flight was cancelled due to reasons within its control but required for safety.

But just five days later, Munro was dealing with another Flair Airlines incident involving a family member.

"My brother-in-law went to Winnipeg to visit family again, landed on the Friday and on the Saturday, got an email saying the flight was cancelled, and that they were going to just refund the money if they didn’t hear from us within 72 hours," he said.

He tried emailing and calling the airline relentlessly, sending an email daily, but he was disappointed with the response when he finally got through.

"I called them four times. Once I sat for an hour, then I sat an hour and a half the next day, then I sat two hours the next day and twenty minutes I finally got through to someone," he said.

"She was very unhelpful and just said she would escalate it to a supervisor and somebody would get back to me within 72 hours, which would be two days after the flight is supposed to land, so forcing us to book a WestJet flight - at which point they say, 'you’re on your own, you booked a flight with someone else,' so it’s been extremely frustrating."

Flair Airlines reportedly offered Munro a full refund of the unused portion of the ticket, or a Flair flight for his brother-in-law scheduled five days later, but left him with no plans in the interim.

"They wouldn’t pay for a hotel, wouldn’t pay for meals, they wouldn’t help us out at all so we ended up having to book the flight with WestJet again for another $600 to get him home in a timely fashion," Munro said.

"I’ve asked them to reach back out to me repeatedly and there’s just no communication whatsoever with them."

According to Munro, the airline did not offer his brother-in-law any money for hotel accommodations or meals, but did send a check-in notification via email the night before the cancelled flight was scheduled to operate.

Castanet contacted Flair Airlines for comment and received the following response: "We do not typically comment on passenger matters for privacy reasons. We do encourage the passengers to reach out to us as we continue to investigate the matter."