Ex Nihilo Vineyards was the set of Reel One's newest film, Love on the Vine

Sarita Patel

Ex Nihilo Vineyards was transformed into the set of the Okanagan's newest movie, Love on the Vine.

“In this script a lot it revolves around a family winery and when we chose this location, a huge part of it was meeting Jeff and his wife and his family,” explains Robert Bricker, production manager.

Proprietor Jeff Harder’s daughter Nina was actually added to the crew as a liaison.

“It’s providing a lot of jobs. I stayed and watched a lot of the movie being made and shot, getting to know some of the cast members and production people - a lot are local and that’s nice to see,” adds Harder.

The winery remained open throughout the production, giving wine drinkers a chance to grab a glimpse of the filming.

“With movie magic, they’ve been shooting early mornings before we open, they’ve been shooting late nights after we close and the in-between stuff they’ve been up in the vineyards.”

Harder laughed, saying they were kicked out of the home for filming, but says they were totally on board.

The small crew of Reel One Entertainment works together all year round on roughly 12 movies per year. This is their fourth this year though. He says prior to COVID, filming in B.C. was done in Vancouver.

“Between Osoyoos and Kamloops we’ve got every single set that you want … so we’ve made 1,000 movies in Vancouver, we’ve made 15 in the Okanagan and there are places we haven’t seen yet," Bricker said.

“We’re going to start doing Christmas movies with real snow, like actual snow, not snow blankets and making out the city of Vancouver or Langley.

Normally crew members would get two to three weeks off in between movies, but now they’re back on set again two days after they wrap in Kelowna.

“With this, you’re pretty much getting a paycheque every week because these people are going to come off this show and take a nap and go onto the next and then onto the next one and we do these films in 12 days.”

Filming began on Aug. 17 at the winery and will wrap up on Sept. 1 in downtown Kelowna. Love on the Vine is expected to be released in three months.