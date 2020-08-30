Levity app lets friends, family members set you up on dates

Photo: Contributed

Jason Bernhardt has had a girlfriend for five years, so he doesn’t need to use the dating app he created and launched last year.

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a Levity account, however, because he uses it to “test functionality.” His girlfriend also has an account for the same reason.

“I hope she’s using it the same way that I am,” Bernhardt said with a laugh.

Levity is not your father’s dating app. Basically, your friends and family are able to recommend and suggest people they think would be a good match for you.

For more on this story, visit Okanagan Edge.