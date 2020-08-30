159194
161816
Kelowna  

Levity app lets friends, family members set you up on dates

Levity brings fun to dating

- | Story: 309149

Jason Bernhardt has had a girlfriend for five years, so he doesn’t need to use the dating app he created and launched last year.

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a Levity account, however, because he uses it to “test functionality.” His girlfriend also has an account for the same reason.

“I hope she’s using it the same way that I am,” Bernhardt said with a laugh.

Levity is not your father’s dating app. Basically, your friends and family are able to recommend and suggest people they think would be a good match for you.

For more on this story, visit Okanagan Edge.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
160141


160198


Real Estate
4247574
312-2110 Hoy St
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$250,000
more details
159193


157067


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Rita
Rita Kelowna SPCA >


160197




Beautiful outdoor spaces

Galleries
Selena Gomez summons Tom Petty’s ‘spirit’ for inspiration after moving into his old home
Music
Selena Gomez is overwhelmed with inspiration after moving into...
Edna waving her flag
Must Watch
Edna the Pug letting her ear flap in the breeze.
Bernese puppy stalks and pounces on stuffed animals
Must Watch
This Bernese Mountain Dog is sharpening its hunting skills as it...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend awesomeness is here!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157344
160425