Upper Mission residents capture dramatic video of helicopter

Rob Gibson

Residents of Kelowna's Upper Mission of Kelowna have reached out to Castanet to try and find out more information after they witnessed a dramatic helicopter maneuver.

None of the residents wanted to be identified, but one shared a video shot at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday that shows a black helicopter dropping in elevation quickly and spinning in circles.

"With all the fire stuff going on we thought, maybe checking for fires? But it was really loud and it started going 360 about three or four times, it looked like it was losing control and coming down really fast," one eyewitness tells Castanet.

The witness says people began gathering on the street to watch the event unfold, "we were expecting an explosion, we wondered if the person landed in the lake?"

The whole event lasted for about ten minutes, the video only captured the last few seconds and it appears the pilot regained control somewhere over Cedar Creek Winery.

Castanet has reached out to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada the Kelowna International Airport and RCMP for more information.

The eyewitness says, "I'm still shaken up about it. It was awful.'