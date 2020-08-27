159851
160876
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP asking for help finding Ronald 'Turk' Turchinsky

Missing Kelowna man

- | Story: 309136

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Kelowna man.

Eighty-year-old Ronald 'Turk' Turchinsky was reported missing on August 25 after friends and family didn't hear from him for days. 

He was last seen on August 24 in the Vernon area.

Turchinsky is described as a caucasian male, five-foot-eight, slim build, grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt with red plaid shorts.

Turchinsky owns a 2008 white Honda Civic with a B.C. license plate reading EP024W.

"The Kelowna RCMP continue to look for "Turk" but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. "Police have provided a photograph of Mr. Turchinsky in hopes someone in the community will recognize him and can assist with our efforts in locating him."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

161384
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310


160198


Real Estate
4188931
2001 S 97 Highway Unit #228
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$161,500
more details
161269


158284


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Amber
Amber Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Golf Memes

Galleries
Golf memes that are all too relatable.
A new way to put on sandals
Must Watch
Girl does backflip to put slides on her feet.  
Katy Perry gives birth to daughter Daisy Dove
Showbiz
Katy Perry is a new mom. The pop star and her fiance, actor...
Kid doesn’t like when others eat his chips
Must Watch
That look you give someone when they steal a chip…
’80’s Photos Recreations
Galleries
Woman recreates old 80’s photos with things she had around...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158462
160425