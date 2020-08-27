Kelowna RCMP asking for help finding Ronald 'Turk' Turchinsky

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Kelowna man.

Eighty-year-old Ronald 'Turk' Turchinsky was reported missing on August 25 after friends and family didn't hear from him for days.

He was last seen on August 24 in the Vernon area.

Turchinsky is described as a caucasian male, five-foot-eight, slim build, grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt with red plaid shorts.

Turchinsky owns a 2008 white Honda Civic with a B.C. license plate reading EP024W.

"The Kelowna RCMP continue to look for "Turk" but as of today’s date, he has yet to be found at any locations he normally frequents," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. "Police have provided a photograph of Mr. Turchinsky in hopes someone in the community will recognize him and can assist with our efforts in locating him."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.