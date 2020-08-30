Photo: Contributed

Spooky season is around the corner which means Halloween fanatics can look forward to Evil Dead the Musical, coming to Kelowna Actors Studio in October.

The event runs Oct. 21 to Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. with a unique late night performance on Halloween. Tickets are on sale now for what is described as a macabre musical comedy based on Evil Dead, Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness - one of the biggest cinema cult franchises of all time.

The gleeful, gore-filled performance follows five college students who will take viewers through an abandoned cabin in the woods where an evil force is unleashed, turning them into students.

As limbs fly through the air, character Ash and his chainsaw must save the day.

Viewers can look forward to rock n roll, pastiche tunes and boogie music in this act, named "the next Rocky Horror Show."

Directed by Randy Leslie, choreographer Dawn Ewen and musical director Spencer Bach, the musical aims to highlight the original Evil Dead films through comedy, gore, slapstick, blood and familiar one-liners.

The show debuted in 2004 and has since become the longest-running show in Toronto for decades, being performed in approximately 350 other locations including Seoul, Tokyo and Las Vegas.

"It's good, clean, dirty fun. Hilariously bloody and bloody hilarious," says Leslie.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing restrictions have been set in place with the seating map set up in pairs of two. If your group is larger than two, contact Kelowna Tickets to book at 250-862-2867.

The show contains adult language, mature themes and gore, and it may be inappropriate for people under the age of 19.