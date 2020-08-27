161795
Kelowna  

Police continue to look for man who targeted two people in the Ramada Hotel parking lot Wednesday morning

Hotel shooter at large

Kelowna RCMP believe a man involved in a shooting in the parking lot of the Ramada Hotel in Kelowna Wednesday morning was targeting two men.

Police say the suspect, who remains at large, fired several shots from a hand gun before fleeing the scene in a black car.

Neither victim was hit by the gunfire, however, one man did suffer injuries while fleeing the scene.

Police have also confirmed an abandoned vehicle located on Skeena Drive on Dilworth Mountain early Wednesday afternoon is suspected to have been involved.

An extensive search of the area failed to locate the suspect.

The detachment's general investigation section, which has taken the lead in the investigation, is not releasing any further information.

However, RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed, or have knowledge of events around this incident, to contact them immediately at 250-762-3300.

Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

