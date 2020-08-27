Business leader urges community to get involved in establishing program for Interior BC cancer care

A local woman is doing her best to ensure people have access to the latest in cancer care in the region.

CEO of Troika Management Corp. Renee Merrifield is part of a cabinet of dedicated community members supporting BC Cancer – Kelowna in establishing the first-ever Chair in Brachytherapy.

“It would be the first-ever in Canada, first ever that I am aware of, and really it’s a research position that allows Kelowna, in particular, to be cutting edge and to give our patients the absolute best care possible,” she explains.

So, what is brachytherapy? It’s a procedure where radioactive seeds are placed into a tumour attacking the specific part of the cancerous tumour. Merrifield said it can be quicker than other treatments.

“It doesn’t have a patient coming back in over-and-over-and-over again and it’s able to be done here but then they could go back home so, it’s great care for remote and rural communities as well.”

At this time, they’re working with prostate cancers and just started with breast cancer, something she and her family are familiar with.

“My four aunties are suffered through breast cancer, three of which are breast cancer survivors - so very excited about that - but two of which had subsequent other cancers related to that first.”

Merrifield’s father also beat cancer last year and completed his treatments at the BC Cancer - Kelowna.

“I know that cancer going to affect all of us, you [see] people going in and out of this building and that is telling during a COVID environment, cancer doesn’t stop.”

Kelowna could be one of the firsts BC Cancer branches to add Chair of Brachytherapy, which Merrifield says is exciting.

“We have this unique opportunity where we’re entrepreneurial and innovative … so nothing would make me prouder than to get this Chair in place, this research opportunity all fully funded and to be able to say we are the first.”

“Being the first it’s not selfish, it’s actually selfless - we’re going to affect a global crisis of cancer.”

For more information on Brachytherapy or how you can donate to the cause, click here.