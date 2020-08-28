Dilworth mountain resident finds abandoned fire pit on trail

Photo: Google Maps Click here to view gallery Photo: Google Maps Photo: Paul Wiens Photo: Paul Wiens Photo: Paul Wiens A Dilworth Mountain resident is calling on the public to be more careful after finding the remains of a campfire atop the mountain.

Paul Wiens says he came across the makeshift fire pit Wednesday morning.

"When you light a fire three feet from dry grass there's something wrong with your thinking," he said.

The photos also show garbage and beer cans around the abandoned fire pit built in front of the bench located near the Dilworth Mountain Water Tower.

"There's no evidence that there was liquid poured on the fire, so there's no way to determine if the fire was completely out when they left," Wiens said.

The recent fire on Christie Mountain near Penticton is a stark reminder of what can happen with a fire close to homes under the right conditions.

"I thought maybe a little publicity might stop some others from doing similar things."

Right now the fire danger rating in Kelowna is high, "it's just not a place to light fires. One spark into that dry grass and bushes and the whole area will go up," Wiens says.