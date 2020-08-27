159851
Kelowna  

Bennett Bridge at a crawl heading into Kelowna

Bennett Bridge backed up

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.

Motorists tell Castanet a stalled or broken down motorcycle is the cause of the delays.

ORIGINAL 12:15 p.m.

It is slow going over the Bennett Bridge heading into Kelowna.

A vehicle incident near Bridge Hill has backed up traffic well into the Westside. 

It’s not clear what has caused the slowdown at this time, but the bridge is completely clear at mid span. Motorists say traffic is crawling.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.

