Kelowna  

Runner plans to run 400-mile KVR Trail to create film

A Vancouver man is gearing up to create a short film focused on rites of passage and endurance running, by taking part in a five-day, 400-mile run of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail.

Twenty-five year old Austen Bietenbeck is working towards his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology while training for three-to-five hours everyday, through running and strength training.

His passion for running mixed with his fascination for British Columbia's history has led him to running the full length of the KVR, between Sept. 25 and Sept. 29.

The KVR stretches from Hope to Castlegar, snaking through the Similkameen, Okanagan, Boundary and Kootenays.

"Getting outside, deeper into the woods, in the mountains gives you a lot of time to think and get away from all the stimulation of the city. I'm hoping I'm going to be able to get that done in five days" says Bietenbeck, adding he's never done anything like this before.

"I want to be inspired by doing challenging things that are in the realm of the unknown which this definitely is for me - taking on a challenge that you're not entirely sure you can do, but you're going to rise to the occasion."

Through studying traditional rites of passage and challenging undertakings, Bietenbeck says this project 'Passages' will serve as a rite of passage for him with the intent of inspiring others.

"It is an exploration of what is possible for myself and it's an exploration of mind, body and soul for me," he says. "I want it to serve as an inspiration for people to go after whatever they want. It doesn't have to be running."

The short film will explore three different phases: separation, initiation and return.

A film crew will follow Bietenbeck, catching the process of the journey as it unfolds.

He hopes viewers will gain a bigger appreciation for the outdoors and an urge to get out of their comfort zones and connect with outdoor places which have been around for lifetimes. 

With many running events cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bietenbeck says this served as an opportunity to start this project.

Long-term, he hopes this project can act as a movement to promote modern rites of passage with the intent of starting a non-profit aimed to help others reach their own rite of passage.

To fund the project, Bietenbeck has started an Indiegogo campaign to cover costs of the film crew, food and gear. In addition to donations, there are three 'perks' are available for purchase including a Passages Spoken Word Album, Pre-release of the film and a pre-release and album bundle. 

