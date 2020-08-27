161795
Kelowna  

Kelowna parent wants remote learning option for students

The parent of a Grade 11 student at Kelowna Secondary believes the Central Okanagan School District should make remote learning an option for the coming school year.

Adam Romano says he believes the return to school plan laid out this week by the district is not safe, and believes parents and students should have the option of remote learning.

Romano says he has been told by both trustees and the district superintendent that remote learning is not needed, or wanted.

He says he has spoken with parents, and believes it is needed, and wanted.

"The plan they have introduced now, in my opinion, and most parents opinion, is not safe," he told Castanet News.

"You are sticking 30 kids in a classroom in high school, no social social distancing, no mandatory masks. They are going to then interact with students who are not in their learning group as soon as they leave the school grounds.

"You are going to have basically not a group of 30, but you are going to have hundreds of kids that are going to be intertwined, and they are going to be bringing it home to multi-generational families, parents or siblings who are at high risk. Lets face it, kids are going to get sick and people are going to die."

Romano says the distant learning option through eSchoolBC is not the same as remote learning.

He says Education Minister Rob Fleming has left the door open for remote learning, and believes the Central Okanagan School District should make it available.

When asked what's different between now, and the partial return in June, Romano pointed to the fact his daughter's class had just three students attending the classroom in June.

In Surrey, the district's Parents Advisory Council is urging that city implement a hybrid return, which would allow students to learn remotely, while also leaving the door open for them to return to the classroom at any time.

