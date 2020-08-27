Cops raid home in Rutland related to drug trafficking investigation

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP spent a good portion of the day Wednesday hauling drugs, weapons and stolen property from a home in the 400 block of Rutland Road South.

Police say they raided the home as part of an "active criminal investigation in suspected drug trafficking.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected illicit drugs including suspected fentanyl and cocaine from inside the residence,” said Cst. Solana Paré.

“Our officers seized a variety of weapons including imitation firearms and a large amount of cash, as well as several bicycles believed to be recovered stolen property.”

Six people were taken into custody, however, all were released without charges being laid pending further investigation.

