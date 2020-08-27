RCMP arrest alleged driver of stolen vehicle

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops man has been arrested in Kelowna Wednesday morning after allegedly abandoning a stolen vehicle on Burtch Rd.

RCMP tell Castanet the 50-year-old was arrested after numerous driving complaints on August 26th, 2020, just before 7:30 a.m.

RCMP received a complaint of a red Toyota Rav4 driving erratically in the area of Springfield Road and Hollywood Road in Kelowna. The first time RCMP attempted to stop the vehicle the driver fled in what police describe as a dangerous manner.

RCMP did not initiate a pursuit in the interest of public safety.

A short while later, RCMP received numerous complaints of erratic driving. Officers flooded the area and the vehicle was located abandoned on Burtch Road.

RCMP Police Dog Services attended and the alleged driver, a 50-year-old Kamloops man, was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

The vehicle was determined to have been reported stolen in Calgary on August 20th 2020.

“The behaviour of this driver was extremely reckless and posed a danger to everyone he met,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We would like to extend our thanks to all the citizens who assisted us in apprehending him by calling and reporting. This information helped us narrow our search area and get this dangerous driver off the road quicker.”

The driver has been released from custody on conditions for a future court date. His name is not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing and will be referred to BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval when completed.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.