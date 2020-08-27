SUV and sedan collide at Highway 97 and Spall Thursday morning

Photo: Jason Pharis

UPDATE: 8:50 a.m.

Motorists report a crash scene at Spall Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna was cleared as of about 8:15 a.m.

One person was reportedly taken from the scene by ambulance.

ORIGINAL: 7:20 a.m.

A crash is slowing Highway 97 traffic at the busy intersection of Spall Road in Kelowna this morning.

A sedan and SUV have collided, blocking traffic in the westbound lanes.

Firefighters and ambulance paramedics are on scene.

One person is reportedly being assessed by paramedics, although the extent of any injuries is not known at this time.