Highway 33 reopens after serious truck-motorcycle collision, leaving one dead

Motorcyclist dies in crash

UPDATE 9:28 a.m.

RCMP have confirmed a woman in her 30's died in a crash between a motorcyclist and truck Wednesday evening on Highway 33.

On Aug. 26, at approximately 7:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the crash near the Pyman Road intersection in Black Mountain.

"Upon arrival, it was determined that a group of four motorcycles had entered the highway from the brake check, travelling west toward Kelowna," said Cpl. Mike Halskov.
 
"One of the motorcyclists failed to keep right and collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck that was legally passing a commercial vehicle in one of the two eastbound lanes."

The lone driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 50's from Kelowna, was uninjured. 

Highway 33 was closed for multiple hours as a result of the crash.

Central Okanagan Traffic Services in Kelowna has assumed conduct of the investigation with assistance from the BC Coroners' Service to determine the cause and nothing has been ruled out at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call COTS at 250-491-5354.

UPDATE 6:05 a.m.

DriveBC reports the scene was cleared at the crash on Highway 33 as of 11:45 p.m.

UPDATE 10:05 p.m.

According to DriveBC's twitter, Highway 33 at Pyman Road near Walker Hill is still closed due to a vehicle incident. 

DriveBC's latest update at 9:57 p.m. says there's an assessment in progress with no detour available at this time.

Their next update is expected at 10:30 p.m. 

ORIGINAL 9 p.m.

A crash between a truck and a motorcyclist has led to Highway 33 being closed in both directions between Goudie Road and Black Mountain Drive for 5.4 km.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that ultimately closed off a portion of the highway in the Black Mountain Area. 

The incident allegedly led to a small grass fire, that has since been put out. 

There is no word on injuries at this time. 

DriveBC notes an assessment in progress at this time and no detour is available. 

They want to remind the public to watch out for traffic control. 

Castanet will update the story once more information becomes available. 

