Highway 33 reopens after serious truck-motorcycle collision

Hwy 33 reopens after crash

UPDATE 6:05 a.m.

DriveBC reports the scene was cleared at the crash on Highway 33 as of 11:45 p.m.

UPDATE 10:05 p.m.

According to DriveBC's twitter, Highway 33 at Pyman Road near Walker Hill is still closed due to a vehicle incident. 

DriveBC's latest update at 9:57 p.m. says there's an assessment in progress with no detour available at this time.

Their next update is expected at 10:30 p.m. 

ORIGINAL 9 p.m.

A crash between a truck and a motorcyclist has led to Highway 33 being closed in both directions between Goudie Road and Black Mountain Drive for 5.4 km.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that ultimately closed off a portion of the highway in the Black Mountain Area. 

The incident allegedly led to a small grass fire, that has since been put out. 

There is no word on injuries at this time. 

DriveBC notes an assessment in progress at this time and no detour is available. 

They want to remind the public to watch out for traffic control. 

Castanet will update the story once more information becomes available. 

