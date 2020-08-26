161795
161728
Kelowna  

Highway 33 closed after a truck and motorcycle collided

Serious crash closes Hwy33

- | Story: 309053

UPDATE 10:05 p.m.

According to DriveBC's twitter, Highway 33 at Pyman Road near Walker Hill is still closed due to a vehicle incident. 

DriveBC's latest update at 9:57 p.m. says there's an assessment in progress with no detour available at this time.

Their next update is expected at 10:30 p.m. 

ORIGINAL 9:00 p.m.

A crash between a truck and a motorcyclist has led to Highway 33 being closed in both directions between Goudie Road and Black Mountain Drive for 5.4 km.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that ultimately closed off a portion of the highway in the Black Mountain Area. 

The incident allegedly led to a small grass fire, that has since been put out. 

There is no word on injuries at this time. 

DriveBC notes an assessment in progress at this time and no detour is available. 

They want to remind the public to watch out for traffic control. 

Castanet will update the story once more information becomes available. 

