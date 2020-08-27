Homeless camp removed from Mission Creek Park

Kelly Shin lives near the Mission Creek Bike Park and often takes her children down to the creek for a swim on hot days.

Recently she spotted a concerning sight as two people were attempting to push a shopping cart across the river as well as manage a suitcase and other supplies.

"I saw a man and a woman trying to cross the creek. They put a shopping cart in the water and then they were trying to build a bridge with some logs and they had a suitcase they were trying to lug across along with some other stuff that they had dumped there."

Shin says she approached the woman to let her know that there is no camping allowed in the area, something the woman shrugged off.

“I just wanted to let her know that there was no camping and that if they set up a camp they would likely be told to take down.”

The incident August 19 upset Shin enough that she called RCMP, "she couldn't even walk, I was concerned she might drown in the creek."

RCMP responded to the call but informed Shin they did not see anyone in the area.

The following day, her 11-year-old son found the spot where the couple had crossed and set up a camp. "The people were gone but there was stuff including needles everywhere."

Shin followed up with the Kelowna Fire Department, which cleaned up the needles.

Her perseverance appears to have paid off because as on August 25, the Regional District of Central Okanagan also attended the scene and discovered that a much larger camp was being built in the same area.

"Apparently there was lots of stuff that appears to have been stolen like a bike that they had been dragging across the creek and storing in that back area," Shin says.

Shin says she has never ventured that far back into the woods to see for herself but, "families and my kids are always down playing around in that area in the summer so to discover that is obviously unsettling. Since COVID I see more and more families enjoying this beautiful park. This disgusting behaviour is totally unacceptable."