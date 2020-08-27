Tourism numbers rebound, but still a concern to the industry

Photo: Sarita Patel/file

Cautious optimism.

That's how Tourism Kelowna president and CEO Lisanne Ballantyne sees tourism numbers in Kelowna in July.

Tourism indicators across the board remain down over what was a banner year in 2019, except overnight visitations, which was up a whopping 35 per cent.

With hotel occupancy down 12.7 per cent, and short-term rentals about the same as a year ago, Ballantyne says that means a lot of people are staying with family or friends, bedding down in a friend's RV, or staying at a campground.

With those figures alone, Ballantyne says there's both a good side, and a bad to the numbers.

"Are we thrilled with visitations, absolutely. That shows us this is a strong destination brand for vacations. We have high awareness...if you don't know where to go in uncertain times, go to Kelowna. It's safe, it's accessible," she said.

"Then you look at occupancy rates. Are they going in the right direction for our hotel partners, they are. What's challenging is people staying in those places are facing a very different experience. Restaurants are down 50 per cent, certain rooms aren't available because they are going through health protocols."

Hotel occupancy has been down in each month of 2020, dropping to as low as 11.7 per cent in April and 18.9 per cent in May at the height of the pandemic, when many businesses had shut down and people were told to stay at home.

They have also had to adjust their rates downward in order to attract visitors which has also cut into the bottom line.

Again, during the height of COVID-19, hotels were grossing an averaging of as little as $11.54 (April) per room, nearly 90 per cent below a year ago.

Year-to-date, hotel occupancy is down 28 per cent, the average daily rate charged ($131) is down 11.7 per cent and the average revenue per room ($54) is down 43 per cent.

"The sub good news is those hotel occupancies are showing we have serviced literally thousands of guests this summer in a safe and responsible ways and, knock on wood, with no health issues reported in the hotel industry."

While overall visits are up the past two months, Ballantyne says they are not staying as long in past years.

"That, coupled with the fact more people may be staying with friends and family, affects revenue spending and economic impact," she says.

"Fall is going to be very interesting. That's the part we're worried about."

She says fall, with kids back in school, is typically when the region attract what she calls the more mature, high yield tourist.

And, with wine harvest, that tourist season can stretch well into October.

"We can only hope that the health conditions and weather conditions will support that again this year, because, my gosh, those businesses really need that."

Air traffic is also having an affect on tourism. Overall, just over half a million people have passed through YLW through July.

Airport traffic had been down more than 90 per cent compared with last year in April, May and June, however, while passenger traffic picked up slightly in July, it's still down 76.8 per cent over 2019.