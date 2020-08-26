Purple ribbons dot downtown for Overdose Awareness Day

Sarita Patel

The province announced Tuesday another 175 overdose deaths in July, bringing the total number of lives lost this year to 909 in British Columbia.

With COVID cancelling all events, Moms Stop the Harm placed purple ribbons around the downtown Kelowna core to mark Overdose Awareness Day and advocate for the end of the war on drugs.

“We were trying to come up with an initiative that would really address not only Overdose Awareness Day but … Awareness Month,” says Helen Jennens, member of Moms Stop the Harm.

“Purple being the colour for overdose awareness, we decided to go to the city and say ‘can we paint our town purple?’”

The group placed 80 purple ribbons with information cards, pledge cards and stories all down Bernard Avenue from Richter Street to the iconic sails.

The overdose crisis has claimed 33 lives in Kelowna in the first seven months of this year, for comparison, there was the same number of deaths the city for all of 2019.

“They’re just ordinary people, kids that get hurt playing sports and get put on a narcotic and can end up developing a dependency to it. The next thing you know, they’re using heroin,” she adds.

Jennens lost not one, but two of her sons to overdoses. Rian had been in a serious vehicle crash in 2008 and had been prescribed "a lot of medications." In August of 2011, he "took the wrong combination of drugs" and died of respiratory failure in his sleep.

Five years later, in January of 2016, Rian's younger brother Tyler died after using what he thought had been heroin but turned out to be 100 per cent fentanyl. Tyler had become addicted to opioids after he was prescribed Oxycontin following an Achilles tendon tear years prior.

“I always said my boys died doing something they hated, not something they loved.”

She notes restrictions due to COVID have led to more people overdosing as they’re using alone.

“Because of the border closure, we’re not getting the drugs from China and where we were getting it before so people that really have no idea how to control the potency of fentanyl are manufacturing it in their own basement.”

“So, the drug supply has got more and more toxic.”

The sails, Kelowna Community Theatre and Kelowna General Hospital will be lit up purple Monday night to mark International’s Overdose Awareness Day.

You can show your support by wearing or displaying a purple ribbon or pledging to end the stigma at additionmatters.ca.