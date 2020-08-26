Education Minister says parents should feel confident sending kids back to school

Photo: pixabay

Saying "there's no better place than in-class learning," B.C.'s Education Minister says parents should feel "confident" about sending their kids back to school in two weeks.

As mandated by Minister Rob Fleming, each of the province's 60 school districts have now posted their back to school plans for all students from K-12.

"With these plans now in place, parents can feel confident about sending their children back to school and assured that strict health and safety measures are in place to protect students and staff," said Fleming during a news conference Wednesday.

"I know that some families will continue to have medical or health concerns, and my expectation is that school districts will be flexible and work with families to provide remote options that keep children connected to their school community."

Each district is communicating those plans directly with parents.

Districts also have the flexibility to find specific options that work for families, including authority to offer remote options within their district.

Within the Central Okanagan School District, Supt. Kevin Kaardal told Castanet News procedures they have put in place have an eye of students social and mental health...for their "academic learning and ability to transition and thrive in a global "society."

Speaking to horror stories in other parts of the world as schools reopen, Kaardal admitted nothing is ever guaranteed, but stated, "we have put protocols in place that when physical distancing can't be maintained that masks are required, that would be hallways and buses. We are staggering break times and are trying to control spaces where kids can play outside so cohorts can be maintained.

"We also have a different situation with community spread, especially regionally, where it is much smaller than in other places around the world where we are seeing some of these crises happening. So, we are quite confident right now."

He says the plan, which was shared with parents Tuesday, is fluid, and, should any outbreaks occur, the district will follow the advice of the provincial health officer and Interior Health, and take direction of them.

"Whether it's having to isolate a cohort of students, a class of students, a small group of students. If we need to, we would follow whatever direction we are given.

"Safety is our number one priority. We are doing everything we can to have a safe and positive start to the year, and we are very excited to have students back learning in class. We think we have a plan in place that has the confidence of the provincial health officer and the Ministry of Education."

The district was also provided with about $1.7 million in funding, on top of other funds it had available to it, to assist with additional safety measures