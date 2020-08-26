159194
161728
Kelowna  

Education Minister says parents should feel confident sending kids back to school

School plans stress safety

- | Story: 309026

Saying "there's no better place than in-class learning," B.C.'s Education Minister says parents should feel "confident" about sending their kids back to school in two weeks.

As mandated by Minister Rob Fleming, each of the province's 60 school districts have now posted their back to school plans for all students from K-12.

"With these plans now in place, parents can feel confident about sending their children back to school and assured that strict health and safety measures are in place to protect students and staff," said Fleming during a news conference Wednesday.

"I know that some families will continue to have medical or health concerns, and my expectation is that school districts will be flexible and work with families to provide remote options that keep children connected to their school community."

Each district is communicating those plans directly with parents.

Districts also have the flexibility to find specific options that work for families, including authority to offer remote options within their district.

Within the Central Okanagan School District, Supt. Kevin Kaardal told Castanet News procedures they have put in place have an eye of students social and mental health...for their "academic learning and ability to transition and thrive in a global "society."

Speaking to horror stories in other parts of the world as schools reopen, Kaardal admitted nothing is ever guaranteed, but stated, "we have put protocols in place that when physical distancing can't be maintained that masks are required, that would be hallways and buses. We are staggering break times and are trying to control spaces where kids can play outside so cohorts can be maintained.

"We also have a different situation with community spread, especially regionally, where it is much smaller than in other places around the world where we are seeing some of these crises happening. So, we are quite confident right now."

He says the plan, which was shared with parents Tuesday, is fluid, and, should any outbreaks occur, the district will follow the advice of the provincial health officer and Interior Health, and take direction of them.

"Whether it's having to isolate a cohort of students, a class of students, a small group of students. If we need to, we would follow whatever direction we are given.

"Safety is our number one priority. We are doing everything we can to have a safe and positive start to the year, and we are very excited to have students back learning in class. We think we have a plan in place that has the confidence of the provincial health officer and the Ministry of Education."

The district was also provided with about $1.7 million in funding, on top of other funds it had available to it, to assist with additional safety measures

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160996
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
160141


160198


Real Estate
3861086
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$689,800
more details
160552


161061


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sprite
Sprite Kelowna SPCA >


160197


160635


Interesting facts

Galleries
Very interesting facts.
Interesting facts (2)
Galleries
Dog has amazing gate climbing skills
Must Watch
Elton John: ‘Chart music isn’t real music’
Music
Elton John isn't a fan of modern pop music, insisting chart...
Star Wars Theme | Rubber Chicken Cover
Must Watch
Chickensan sings Star Wars theme.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157344
161715