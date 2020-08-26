161795
160425
Kelowna  

Water advisory at Strathcona Beach lifted

Swim advisory lifted

- | Story: 309017

It's safe to go back in the water again.

A swimming advisory for waters at Strathcona Beach on Abbott Street has been lifted.

The advisory was put in place last Friday due to elevated bacterial counts.

The city, in a news release Wednesday, says further testing shows water quality at the beach now meets Canadian Recreational Water Quality guidelines.

"Beach water quality can fluctuate due to a number of factors including lake currents, runoff and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors and waterfowl and animal waste. It is typically poorer in the summer when the warm weather escalates bacterial growth and swimmers stir up the lake bottom," the city said in the news release.

"Each summer, city staff collects weekly water samples from our beaches for Interior Health to test and analyze. Kelowna beaches being tested include: Sarsons, Hot Sands in City Park, Cedar Creek, Rotary, Tugboat Bay in Waterfront Park, Boyce Gyro and Strathcona."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160148
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310


160198


Real Estate
4244371
73-600 Boynton Pl
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$549,900
more details
158899


161060


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sprite
Sprite Kelowna SPCA >


160197


161313


Interesting facts

Galleries
Very interesting facts.
Interesting facts (2)
Galleries
Dog has amazing gate climbing skills
Must Watch
Elton John: ‘Chart music isn’t real music’
Music
Elton John isn't a fan of modern pop music, insisting chart...
Star Wars Theme | Rubber Chicken Cover
Must Watch
Chickensan sings Star Wars theme.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160738
160425