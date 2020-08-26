Water advisory at Strathcona Beach lifted

Photo: Contributed

It's safe to go back in the water again.

A swimming advisory for waters at Strathcona Beach on Abbott Street has been lifted.

The advisory was put in place last Friday due to elevated bacterial counts.

The city, in a news release Wednesday, says further testing shows water quality at the beach now meets Canadian Recreational Water Quality guidelines.

"Beach water quality can fluctuate due to a number of factors including lake currents, runoff and the outflow of creeks, changing environmental factors and waterfowl and animal waste. It is typically poorer in the summer when the warm weather escalates bacterial growth and swimmers stir up the lake bottom," the city said in the news release.

"Each summer, city staff collects weekly water samples from our beaches for Interior Health to test and analyze. Kelowna beaches being tested include: Sarsons, Hot Sands in City Park, Cedar Creek, Rotary, Tugboat Bay in Waterfront Park, Boyce Gyro and Strathcona."