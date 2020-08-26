Off-duty nurse scrambles down embankment at Myra Canyon to help fallen biker

Photo: Google Maps Trestle 13

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

A 52-year-old man was rescued after falling 150 feet down a steep incline at the Myra Canyon Trestles Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews received a call at 12:40 p.m. after a biker fell down an embankment near Trestle 13. His family had gone back to the parking lot to call 911 after the fall, but an off-duty nurse noticed the man in distress and jumped into action.

“I thought it was very courageous of that nurse to make her way down, we used ropes to get down and she somehow found her way to get down there. She said her adrenaline was flowing and we really appreciated her help,” says Lieutenant Peter Stantic of the Kelowna Fire Department.

The nurse stabilized the biker as six members of the Technical Rescue Team were on scene shortly after.

“Two members went down and made patient contact, took over from the nurse and sent the nurse back up.”

“Then we called for a long line with the helicopter due to the lack of anchors and due to the terrain, we felt it was important to get this gentleman to the hospital as soon as possible.”

Two Central Okanagan Search and Rescue members with BC Ambulance made their way down to help package the patient, who was flown to the landing pad at Kelowna General Hospital to receive treatment.

Stantic was down with the biker initially and says he had numerous scrapes, bruises and some branches punctured his skin in areas as he tumbled down.

“He was talking with us, not a lot, he could tell us he was in pain and that his back was really sore but I think mostly because he was actually on sharp rocks and we couldn’t move him initially.”

Stantic acknowledges the beauty of the Myra Canyon Trestles but wants to remind the public to remain vigilant as this was the second rescue in as many days on the KVR trail system.

“There are railings on the trestles, but as you come off the trestles there are very steep embankments … and I think some people get a little too close whether they want to take a closer look, or they’re trying to get that ultimate selfie, and they happen to get a little too far and fall over.”

UPDATE 1:42 p.m.

A helicopter has now been called in to assist with the rescue at Myra Canyon. COSAR Manager Duane Tresnich tells Castanet they are aware of the rescue. Reports from the scene indicate there is very little in the way of anchors for rescuers to work with so they are requesting COSAR's helicopter which is equipped with a winch.

This is the second rescue in as many days on the KVR trail system. A female cyclist needed help on Tuesday August 25, 2020, after taking a fall on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail Tuesday just before noon.

ORIGINAL 1:22 p.m.

Emergency crews are en route to the Myra Canyon Trestle trails after a report of a man in distress.

The Kelowna Fire Department, Bush 1, and the technical rescue team are making their way to Myra Canyon off of McCulloch Rd. Initial reports indicate a 52-year-old man fell more than 40 feet near Trestle #14.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna Fire Dept. and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue for more information.

As of 1:20 p.m. Wednesday COSAR had not been asked to get involved in the rescue at this point.

More coming...