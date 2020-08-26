Kelowna Fire Dept. responding to reports of a fall at Myra

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE 1:42 p.m.

A helicopter has now been called in to assist with the rescue at Myra Canyon. COSAR Manager Duane Tresnich tells Castanet they are aware of the rescue. Reports from the scene indicate there is very little in the way of anchors for rescuers to work with so they are requesting COSAR's helicopter which is equipped with a winch.

This is the second rescue in as many days on the KVR trail system. A female cyclist needed help on Tuesday August 25, 2020, after taking a fall on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail Tuesday just before noon.

ORIGINAL 1:22 p.m.

Emergency crews are en route to the Myra Canyon Trestle trails after a report of a man in distress.

The Kelowna Fire Department, Bush 1, and the technical rescue team are making their way to Myra Canyon off of McCulloch Rd. Initial reports indicate a 52-year-old man fell more than 40 feet near Trestle #14.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna Fire Dept. and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue for more information.

As of 1:20 p.m. Wednesday COSAR had not been asked to get involved in the rescue at this point.

More coming...