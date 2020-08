Photo: Val Palmer

A spectacular sight on Dilworth Drive near Summit Drive Wednesday just before noon.

A water main pipe appears to have ruptured sending litres of water cascading down Dilworth Dr.

Water in the area was shut off, but City of Kelowna work crews appear to have rectified the situation and water for most customers has been restored. The water from the pipe has also been turned off and crews are now working to repair the rupture.

No word on what caused the break at this point.