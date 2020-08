Photo: Contributed

Emergency crews at Kelowna's International Airport are standing down after receiving an S.O.S from a Cessna 421 that took off from Vernon.

The Cessna 421 a twin-engine aircraft, with two people on board, ran into engine trouble. The right engine died and the pilot declared an emergency, YLW airport manager Sam Sammadar tells Castanet, "the airplane just landed safely."

Emergency crews are now standing down.