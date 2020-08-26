Stage 2 water restrictions in place in Southeast Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Some good news for water customers in Southeast Kelowna,

Water restrictions for residents in that section of Kelowna, including Gallagher's Canyon and McCulloch East have shifted to Stage 2.

That means residents are now able to irrigate twice a week.

Customers within Hall Road and Crawford neighbourhoods have already been moved to Stage 2.

“Our first priority in protecting the water system is to ensure the quality of drinking water for residents and then to preserve supply for health and safety purposes, including fire mitigation,” said Andy Weremy, water operations manager.

“Along with operational adjustments, conservation efforts by residents and cooler nights are lowering demand on the water system to allow some loosening of outdoor watering restrictions.”

In Stage 2, odd numbered are able to use automated irrigation systems and manual sprinklers Tuesday and Saturday, while even numbered addresses can water Wednesday and Sunday.

Watering restrictions and designated watering times include:

Manual sprinklers may operate between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on designated days

Automatic sprinklers may operate between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. on designated days, reducing early morning run times will also help protect the system

Fruit trees and vegetable gardens may be hand watered with a spring loaded nozzle in addition to watering as per designated day listed above, as required to maintain plant health.

Residents in these areas are also permitted to top up pools (no filling or refilling at this time).

“We hope residents consider conservation tips like leaving grass longer, leaving grass clippings in place as mulch, and putting water only where it is needed,” said Weremy.

“Only one inch of water per week is needed for turf irrigation and that amount typically drops as we approach fall and cooler temperatures.”