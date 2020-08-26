161795
Man shot outside Kelowna's Ramada hotel Wednesday

Car races from shooting

UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.

A guest at Kelowna's Ramada Hotel heard five gunshots just before 11 a.m., and saw a black car speed out of the parking lot. 

Cindy, who's from out of town, said when she heard the first shot, she thought it may have been a vehicle backfiring.

"Five seconds later there were four more shots and I went 'Oh, that's a gun, that's a gun,'" Cindy said. 

“I looked out the window ... and I see a black car barrel backwards and just peel out of the parking lot ... Within not even five minutes there were police swarming here.”

The manager of Mickie's Pub, which is attached to the hotel, said a man was shot, and came running into their patio and into their lobby just before 11 a.m. The man was treated by paramedics at the scene, and he's since been taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 

Cindy says she's shocked by the whole incident. 

"I wasn't expecting anything like this in Kelowna," she said. "It's kind of shocking, especially at 11 o'clock in the morning.”

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

A man was shot in the parking lot of Kelowna's Ramada Hotel Wednesday morning, and he's currently being treated by paramedics in the hotel's lobby.

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m.

"We heard three shots out in the parking lot and then someone running and that's about it, I don't know anything else," said the manager of Mickie's Pub, which is attached to the hotel.

"The guy came running through the patio, he was actually shot, and he's in our lobby."

Jason Henderson, who's currently on scene, says the hotel is surrounded by police, and officers are canvassing the parking lot for evidence. Henderson said it doesn't appear anyone has been taken into custody at this time. 

ORIGINAL: 11:10 a.m.

A shooting has reportedly occurred outside the Ramada hotel on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue Wednesday morning. 

The shooting reportedly happened just before 11 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP say they're "responding to a complaint of shots fired" at the hotel, and they're asking the public to avoid the area while they're investigating. 

Castanet will have more information as it becomes available. 

