159194
160425
Kelowna  

Kelowna neurosurgeon sued for surgery, heading to trial

Doctor sued over surgery

- | Story: 308927

A West Kelowna woman is taking a Kelowna doctor to court this fall, over what she claims was a botched surgery in 2014 that left her with hearing loss and facial paralysis.

Joanne Siever claims the surgery she underwent in October 2014 at Kelowna General Hospital to treat her trigeminal neuralgia left her with total hearing loss in her left ear, paralysis on the left side of her face and pain. Trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic pain condition, where mild stimulation to the face can cause excruciating pain.

She claims the resulting post-surgery symptoms she suffered were a result of Dr. Gary Goplen's negligence.

The 10-day civil trial in Kelowna's BC Supreme Court is scheduled to begin Oct. 26. A trial management conference was held in Kelowna Tuesday, to prepare both parties for the upcoming trial. While the trial was originally planned to be in front of a jury, all civil jury trials have been temporarily barred due to COVID-19, so the case will be heard in front of a judge.

In her notice of civil claim filed back in 2016, Siever claims Dr. Goplen, a Kelowna-based neurosurgeon, never informed her of other treatment options and never advised her of the risks she faced by undergoing the surgery. She says during her first follow-up to the surgery, she was told her post-surgery symptoms were caused by Bell's palsy, but three months later, Dr. Goplen said Bell's palsy was not actually the cause. She claims the post-surgery symptoms were a result of negligence by Dr. Goplen and Interior Health.

Siever says she's undergone “numerous corrective surgeries,” but still continues to experience some of the symptoms.

In his filed response, Dr. Goplen denies any of his actions caused Siever's post-surgery symptoms, and says any injuries she may have suffered are “attributable to pre-existing or subsequent unrelated health conditions, illnesses, injuries, accidents, trauma or other disease processes affecting the plaintiff.”

“All medical procedures carried out by him with respect to the plaintiffs were appropriate to the circumstances and in accord with standard medical practice,” Dr. Goplen says in his filed response.

Meanwhile, Interior Health, also named as a defendant, claims Dr. Goplen is an independent contractor, and not an employee of IH. As such, IH says it is not vicariously liable for any negligence that may be attributed to Dr. Goplen.

Dr. Goplen has a 3.6 out of five star rating on RateMDs.com, and is ranked as No. 2 out of nine neurosurgeons in Kelowna. One five-star review says Dr. Goplen treated a 71-year-old woman's Trigeminal neuralgia in 2017, and she remained free from pain a year later.

“You truly made my life worth living,” the review states.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160817
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310


160198


Real Estate
4244227
4197 Gallaghers Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$890,000
more details
161269


161061


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sprite
Sprite Kelowna SPCA >


153561


161312


Man balances while holding his two kids

Must Watch
AND a drink in hand. Impressive.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Wednesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Halle Berry to represent herself in divorce proceedings
Showbiz
Halle Berry is planning to face off against top lawyer Laura...
Tattuesday- Covid tattoos
Uncategorized
Check out these 2020 pandemic tattoos.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159353
161715