Kelowna neurosurgeon sued for surgery, heading to trial

A West Kelowna woman is taking a Kelowna doctor to court this fall, over what she claims was a botched surgery in 2014 that left her with hearing loss and facial paralysis.

Joanne Siever claims the surgery she underwent in October 2014 at Kelowna General Hospital to treat her trigeminal neuralgia left her with total hearing loss in her left ear, paralysis on the left side of her face and pain. Trigeminal neuralgia is a chronic pain condition, where mild stimulation to the face can cause excruciating pain.

She claims the resulting post-surgery symptoms she suffered were a result of Dr. Gary Goplen's negligence.

The 10-day civil trial in Kelowna's BC Supreme Court is scheduled to begin Oct. 26. A trial management conference was held in Kelowna Tuesday, to prepare both parties for the upcoming trial. While the trial was originally planned to be in front of a jury, all civil jury trials have been temporarily barred due to COVID-19, so the case will be heard in front of a judge.

In her notice of civil claim filed back in 2016, Siever claims Dr. Goplen, a Kelowna-based neurosurgeon, never informed her of other treatment options and never advised her of the risks she faced by undergoing the surgery. She says during her first follow-up to the surgery, she was told her post-surgery symptoms were caused by Bell's palsy, but three months later, Dr. Goplen said Bell's palsy was not actually the cause. She claims the post-surgery symptoms were a result of negligence by Dr. Goplen and Interior Health.

Siever says she's undergone “numerous corrective surgeries,” but still continues to experience some of the symptoms.

In his filed response, Dr. Goplen denies any of his actions caused Siever's post-surgery symptoms, and says any injuries she may have suffered are “attributable to pre-existing or subsequent unrelated health conditions, illnesses, injuries, accidents, trauma or other disease processes affecting the plaintiff.”

“All medical procedures carried out by him with respect to the plaintiffs were appropriate to the circumstances and in accord with standard medical practice,” Dr. Goplen says in his filed response.

Meanwhile, Interior Health, also named as a defendant, claims Dr. Goplen is an independent contractor, and not an employee of IH. As such, IH says it is not vicariously liable for any negligence that may be attributed to Dr. Goplen.

Dr. Goplen has a 3.6 out of five star rating on RateMDs.com, and is ranked as No. 2 out of nine neurosurgeons in Kelowna. One five-star review says Dr. Goplen treated a 71-year-old woman's Trigeminal neuralgia in 2017, and she remained free from pain a year later.

“You truly made my life worth living,” the review states.