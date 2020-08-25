Self-assessment, masks and upgraded equipment highlight School District 23's return to the classroom plan

Photo: Glacier Media

A series of strict protocols have been put in place by the Central Okanagan School District as part of the return to school plan unveiled Tuesday afternoon.

These include a requirement of parents to assess their children on a daily basis, and staff who will monitor themselves, and students for symptoms of COVID-19.

The extensive plan requires all staff, as well as middle and secondary students wear masks in common areas, and where physical distancing cannot occur outside of a student's cohort. Masks will be provided upon request.

The district further states all classrooms will be equipped with hand sanitizers, and handwashing stations will be installed near portables.

Equipment has been upgraded to ensure effective sanitization, while ventilation systems were modified to increase fresh air and increase filtration.

Students will return to class Thursday, September 10, and according to protocols, elementary and middle school students will attend class every day for an entire day and spend time in learning groups typically between 20 and 28 students.

Grade 9 students will also attend class for a full day every day, again spending time in learning groups consisting of 24 to 30 students. However, they will be grouped in learning cohorts of 120 or less for some activities.

Most Grade 10 to 12 students will attend class 75 per cent of the time, alternating between full days and half days. They will take two courses every 10 weeks, attending morning classes every day and afternoon classes half the time.

In all cases, dismissal times will be staggered, as will recess for younger grades.

Regular busing will continue under new rules, which include masks for older students, assigned seating and hygiene requirements. Noon bus service will be provided at Kelowna and Mount Boucherie secondaries.

A distributed learning program is also being offered as an option for students with immune compromised systems, and for students from families with extenuating medical conditions.

The district will also offer distributed learning programs to middle and secondary students through eSchoolBC.

"Your trustees recognize that some of our families and staff are feeling anxious about the return to school," the district stated in a letter sent to parents.

"Please be assured that safety has been, and will continue to be the board and district staff's number one priority, and that we will continue to follow all directions from the provincial and local health authorities."

The district will hold an information session Thursday to receive feedback on the plan.