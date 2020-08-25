Construction starts Wednesday at Mission Creek Regional Park

Photo: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan wants to remind residents that new construction activity will be taking place at Mission Creek Regional Park starting Wednesday.

A retaining wall replacement project will span over the next three weeks along the Kokanee Trail between Soopollalie and Turtle Pond trails, south of Mission Creek.

The 30 metre portion will remain closed to accommodate the installation of a new 1.5 metre high gabion basket wall and handrails.

Visitors are asked to avoid the closed trail and be mindful of trucks and heavy equipment accessing the work area from the Hall Road service entrance.