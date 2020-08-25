159194
Kelowna  

Kelowna Fire crews rescued a female cyclist after a fall on KVR

Cyclist rescued after fall

- | Story: 308898

A female cyclist needed some assistance after taking a fall on the Kettle Valley Rail Trail Tuesday just before noon.

Kelowna Fire Rescue were called in to assist at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday morning at kilometre one of the forest service road.

Platoon Captain Dennis Miller tells Castanet, "we assisted B.C. Ambulance with patient care and transported the patient using the UTV to the ambulance at June Springs Road. The patient was transferred to B.C. Ambulance Services."

Miller says he does not believe the female cyclist's injuries are serious.

